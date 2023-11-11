4 cops injured, police vehicle damaged in attack by gamblers in Bihar

At least four police personnel, including a sub inspector, were injured after a gang of gamblers, allegedly led by the son of a local village head, attacked a police team and damaged their vehicle at a village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district late Friday night, officials said.

Police said raids are on to arrest the attackers. (Representative Image)

A police team ran into fusillade of stones pelted by a gang of gamblers after it went in search of gamblers on the basis of tip off at Kasawa Tola of Baraka Gaon Dakshini panchayat which falls under Karja police station area of Muzaffarpur district at around 1.30am on Saturday, police said.

“Four police personnel were injured in attack and a police vehicle was damaged,” said Kumar Chandan, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Saraiya, confirming the incident.

Those injured in the attack have been identified as sub inspector (SI) Narendra Kumar and Bidaram, Brajesh Kumar, Pankaj Kumar - all constables.

“No arrest has been made as yet. Raids are on to arrest the attackers,” said Rakesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Karja police station.

