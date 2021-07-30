Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 4 minors killed after truck rams into house, CM announces ex-gratia
patna news

4 minors killed after truck rams into house, CM announces ex-gratia

Four minors were killed and three injured after a speeding sand-loaded truck rammed into a roadside house on Dumra-Punaura road under Madhuban police station in Sitamarhi on Friday evening, police said
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:46 PM IST
HT Image

Four minors were killed and three injured after a speeding sand-loaded truck rammed into a roadside house on Dumra-Punaura road under Madhuban police station in Sitamarhi on Friday evening, police said.

The injured children were taken to a hospital for treatment, Sitamarhi superintendent of police (SP) Harkishore said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, he said.

“The children were playing inside the house when the accident occurred. Under the impact of the collision, the mud house totally collapsed. All four children inside the house died. The driver fled the spot. However, we have seized the truck,” said the SP adding that efforts are on to catch the driver.

Following the incident, irate locals staged a road blockade by burning tyres and demanding ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. They also pelted stones at the police team, which was taking the injured to the hospital.

According to the police, the truck driver lost control over the steering, turned turtle and then hurtled into the roadside house, killing the three children on the spot while one other succumbed to his injuries. The house is owned by one Md Zakir Ansari, police said.

On getting information, police reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the accident and announced ex-gratia of 4 lakh to the kin of deceased.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP