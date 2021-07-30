4 minors killed after truck rams into house, CM announces ex-gratia

Four minors were killed and three injured after a speeding sand-loaded truck rammed into a roadside house on Dumra-Punaura road under Madhuban police station in Sitamarhi on Friday evening, police said.

The injured children were taken to a hospital for treatment, Sitamarhi superintendent of police (SP) Harkishore said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, he said.

“The children were playing inside the house when the accident occurred. Under the impact of the collision, the mud house totally collapsed. All four children inside the house died. The driver fled the spot. However, we have seized the truck,” said the SP adding that efforts are on to catch the driver.

Following the incident, irate locals staged a road blockade by burning tyres and demanding ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. They also pelted stones at the police team, which was taking the injured to the hospital.

According to the police, the truck driver lost control over the steering, turned turtle and then hurtled into the roadside house, killing the three children on the spot while one other succumbed to his injuries. The house is owned by one Md Zakir Ansari, police said.

On getting information, police reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the accident and announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to the kin of deceased.