Samastipur SHO, 47, shot in the head during raid, succumbs to injuries: Bihar Police
Samastipur SP Vinay Tiwari said Mohanpur police outpost SHO Nand Kishor Yadav was shot in the head during an operation to catch a gang of cattle thieves that was operating in the district
SAMASTIPUR: A 47-year-old station house officer (SHO) in Bihar’s Samastipur district was shot dead during a raid to catch suspected cattle thieves on Monday evening, police said.
Samastipur superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Tiwari said Nand Kishor Yadav, the Mohanpur police outpost SHO who was leading the operation, sustained a bullet injury to his head and is being treated at a private hospital in Begusarai. Yadav later succumbed to his injuries, the district police announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Tiwari said the police had caught an alleged member of a gang of cattle smugglers who revealed information about the movements of the gang. A police team led by Nand Kishor Singh acted on the information and went to a location near the gas godown in the Shahbazpur area.
“As soon as the SHO got off the vehicle, the criminals fired at him. A bullet hit him on the face above his eye,” Tiwari said.
