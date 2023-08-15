Samastipur SHO, 47, shot in the head during raid, succumbs to injuries: Bihar Police

SAMASTIPUR: A 47-year-old station house officer (SHO) in Bihar’s Samastipur district was shot dead during a raid to catch suspected cattle thieves on Monday evening, police said.

The Samastipur Police announced Nand Kishor Yadav’s tragic death on X, formerly known as Twitter (X/Samastipur_Pol)

Samastipur superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Tiwari said Nand Kishor Yadav, the Mohanpur police outpost SHO who was leading the operation, sustained a bullet injury to his head and is being treated at a private hospital in Begusarai. Yadav later succumbed to his injuries, the district police announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tiwari said the police had caught an alleged member of a gang of cattle smugglers who revealed information about the movements of the gang. A police team led by Nand Kishor Singh acted on the information and went to a location near the gas godown in the Shahbazpur area.

“As soon as the SHO got off the vehicle, the criminals fired at him. A bullet hit him on the face above his eye,” Tiwari said.

