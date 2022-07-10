4-yr-old girl who lost her voice during Ramadan gets it back on Eid-ul-Adha
PATNA: On April 17 this year, when the country was celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, a four-year-old girl lost her voice due to a bilateral vocal cord paralysis after a road accident at Paliganj subdivision in Patna.
Now, almost three months later, the girl, Tayyaba Hasan, has got back her lost voice, thanks to doctors at Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Tayyaba’s uncle on Sunday shared a video of the girl singing a nursery rhyme,” said doctors at AIIMS-Patna, where she underwent treatment for almost two months between April 17 and June 22.
“The miracle has happened because of the dedicated team of doctors at the institute, especially those at the trauma and emergency, neurosurgery, ear, nose and throat (ENT), and the physical medicine and rehabilitation (PMR) departments. Earlier we had to read her lips. She regained her voice a couple of days back and is now audible,” said Md Asif Ansari(22), the child’s maternal uncle, who works in an IT firm in Bengaluru.
Doctors said Tayyaba had developed dysphonia, which is difficulty in speaking due to a physical disorder of the mouth, tongue, throat, or vocal cords, after weaning off from the ventilator following a traumatic neck, spine, and brain injury.
“She was unable to move, drink, eat, swallow and speak, following quadriplegia, a form of paralysis. But now she can move her limbs and speak short sentences. Tayyaba’s physical recovery has been possible following rigorous medical rehabilitation sessions, including physiotherapy, exercise, and speech therapy in the PMR department from May 26 to June 22,” Ansari said.
“My niece had lost her voice around Eid al-Fitr. She got it back around Eid-ul Adha today. This has been possible by the grace of God and the dedicated team of doctors at Patna’s AIIMS, where the treatment was very good and at a reasonable rate,” he added.
Expressing happiness, AIIMS-Patna executive director Dr. Gopal Krushna Pal said, “This was the first case at our institute where we cured a young child with extensive damage to the cervical spine (C3 and C4 vertebrae), respiratory paralysis, with motor, emotional, and speech deficit. With her father dead and mother having suffered multiple fractures in the road accident, the nurses in the PMR department virtually adopted the child.”
“As a single faculty managing the PMR department at AIIMS-Patna, Dr Sanjay Pandey is doing a wonderful job. As of now, my entire focus is on faculty recruitment and improving patient management,” Pal said.
Transfers and postings stopped: Day after resignation threat, Bihar dy CM visits upset BJP minister to sort differences
In a bid to quell the differences between Bharatiya Janata Party minister Ram Surat Rai and the chief minister's office over holding the transfer and postings in the land reforms and revenue department, deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad reached Rai's residence at Muzaffarpur on Sunday afternoon and held talks in closed doors for half an hour. However, what transpired between the two was not immediately known, people aware of the matter said.
HC asks Binoy Kodeyeri to reflect on consent terms
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently allowed Binoy Kodeyeri, son of CPI(M) Kerela secretary Balkrishna Kodeyeri, to 'reflect' on the consent terms he has reached with the woman who accused him of sexual assault and intimidation in the quashing of FIR petition filed by him. In 2010, she gave birth to a son but Kodeyeri did not fulfil his promise of marriage. The HC had then ordered a DNA test.
1.9 crore children enrolled under “School Chalo Abhiyan” in U.P.: Minister
Against the target of enrolling two crore students of class 1 to 8 under the “School Chalo Abhiyan”, nearly 1.9 crore (95 percent) children have been enrolled in primary and upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh so far. With a view to ensuring100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the “School Chalo Abhiyan” from Jaichandpur Katghara upper primary school in Shravasti district in April this year.
Teaching at four new U.P. govt degrees colleges from this session
The work of construction of four new government colleges has been completed in which teaching work will start from the academic session 2022-23. Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay gave this information at a press conference on Sunday. “These four institutions are Government College, Pahi, Chitrakoot, Government College, Jakhaura, Lalitpur, Government College, Purva, Unnao and Government College, Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar,” he said while listing out 100-day achievement of the higher education department.
More trouble for Shiv Sena: After legislators, its MPs may jump ship
After a division in the legislature party that saw 40 legislators, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form government, the threat of a similar split looms large over Shiv Sena in parliament as its MPs seek a patch-up with their erstwhile saffron partner. It has three Rajya Sabha members. A second-term MP from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, Sadashiv Lokhande was elected as a Sena candidate to parliament in 2014 and 2019.
