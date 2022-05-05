5 bodies fished out of Ganges near Buxar

Five bodies were recovered from river Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar district on Thursday, a year after 70 bodies were fished out from the river in the same district, officials said.

Buxar (Sadar) subdivisional officer (SDO) Dhirendra Kumar Mishra said, “Four bodies were of males while the fifth was of a woman. There is no tradition in Buxar to throw bodies in the Ganges. It seems family members of all the deceased may have thrown the bodies in the river after they were handed to them after autopsy. It seems they threw the bodies without performing any rituals. The Buxar district administration will perform the last rites and as per protocol,” the SDO said.

According to Buxar district magistrate (DM) Aman Samir, the bodies may have reached here from other places upstream Ganga.