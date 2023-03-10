56-yr-old man killed by mob on suspicion of carrying beef, 3 held: Bihar Police

PATNA: Three persons including a village head have been arrested in Bihar’s Saran district after a Muslim trader was beaten to death by a group of people reportedly over suspicion that he was carrying beef, police said on Friday.

Police said the group handed over Mohd Nashim to personnel of the local Rasoolpur police station after beating him (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Saran superintendent of police Gaurav Mangla said Mohammad Nashim Qureshi, a resident of Siwan district, and his nephew Firoz Ahmed Qureshi were on their way to meet an acquaintance on Tuesday afternoon when a group of 10-15 people intercepted them in Saran district’s Jogia village, 100km northwest of state capital Patna.

Firoz Ahmed Qureshi told a local news channel that he got off the motorcycle and ran away, leaving his uncle behind with the two-wheeler. Eventually, Firoz said, he reached the police station to seek help. Mohd Nashim Qureshi, 56, was thrashed with sticks by the group, he said.

Police said the group handed over Mohd Nashim to personnel of the local Rasoolpur police station.

He was taken to the local hospital for treatment and died, reportedly when he was transferred to a better-equipped hospital.

A local sarpanch Sushil Singh, and two others, Ravi Sah and Ujwal Sharma, were arrested on Firoz Ahmed’s complaint. Police said they are looking for two more men who were also identified by Firoz in the police complaint.

