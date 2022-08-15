6 cops suspended for providing special treatment to ex-MP and convict Anand Mohan

Six police personnel, including a sub-inspector (SI), were suspended for allegedly providing ‘special treatment’ to convicted gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh when he appeared at a Patna court on August 12.

Mohan, who was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for killing the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994, is the father of Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA from Sheohar – Chetan Anand.

Saharsa superintendent of police Lipi Singh took the action on Monday, including four DAP jawans and an SAP driver, and ordered departmental proceedings against them.

“I have suspended all the six policemen after charging them of maligning the image of the entire police department, dereliction of duty and committing deliberate lapses in their duties,” the SP told HT, adding that the police headquarters ordered a probe and sought a detailed report after a photograph of Anand Mohan with wife Lovely and son Chetan and supporters at their Patna residence went viral.

“The DM also issued show cause notice against the jail superintendent and action will be taken by the IG (Prison),” she added.

Talking to HT, she said that the former MP went to Patna to appear before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate in a decade old case.

BJP MP Giriraj Singh shared Anand Mohan’s picture to take a jibe at the new alliance between RJD and JD(U) in Bihar and said that this is the power of “jungle raj” in the state.

Anand Mohan was accused of inciting a mob to lynch the young Dalit IAS officer on December 5, 1994. He was initially sentenced to death, but the punishment was later reduced to life imprisonment.

