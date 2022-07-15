6 IIT-P students get overseas job offers of over 1 cr/yr

As many as six students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, (IIT-P) of 2021-22 graduating batch have grabbed international job offers with annual pay packages of more than ₹1 crore in the 11th placement drive, said officials.

As per IIT-P, it was the best ever placement season on all parameters.

Google London has extended a job offer to one of the BTech students with an annual pay package of ₹1.37 crore, while Google Munich has offered an annual package of ₹1.31 crore to another student. Amazon Berlin offered ₹1.20 crore package to three students while Amazon Luxembourg offered a job offer worth ₹1 crore.

Around 154 companies from IT software, finance and banking, analytics and consulting, core engineering, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing and automobiles have extended a total of 412 job offers to the batch.

This year’s 412 job offers is a sharp increase of 72.38% in comparison to the last year’s 239 job offers.

Kripa Shankar, training and placement officer, said, “The placement drive also saw a huge spike in the average package of students. Besides, several streams recorded 100% placement this season.”

Sharing details, he said, BTech computer science and engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics engineering recorded 100% placements. Similarly, MTech computer science and engineering, mathematics and computing, embedded systems and mechanical engineering also registered cent percent placements while other streams recorded above 80% placement.

According to IIT-P, the highest domestic pay package offered is ₹61.30 lakh, followed by ₹57.40 lakh to the students of the batch of 2022.

Singh said the recruitment process was carried out in virtual mode. He said, “The institute had adapted quickly to emerging needs and created suitable resources so that the students too are able to cope up with the new recruitment processes.”

