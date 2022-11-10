6 of family die by suicide under pressure from money lenders

Six members of a family, including four children, died after allegedly consuming poison in Bihar’s Nawada district on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the 55-year-old man, along with his wife and children, took the drastic step as he was debt-ridden.

“They consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday and were found unconscious near a shrine. The locals immediately informed the police about them. All of them were rushed to the hospital,” said a local police officer, adding that two of them died on the way.

Nawada superintendent of police (SP) Dr Gaurav Mangla said a two-page suicide note was found in their rented house in which the man blamed money lenders and the constant pressure he faced from them for the extreme step. “A copy of the suicide note, dated November 8, was also found in his son’s mobile phone,” the SP said.

“The man, his wife, son and two daughters died while being treated at the hospital. The third daughter, who was referred to the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri (Nalanda), died during treatment on Thursday evening,” the SP said.

The son, before his death, told reporters that the entire family had consumed poison as money lenders regularly tortured them and threatened them with dire consequences.

One of the daughters, before her death, told reporters that her father had taken a debt of ₹12 lakh from five to six moneylenders and that he had already paid the principal amount to them. “But most of them demanded double and triple the interest from my father. He had to work hard to earn money and he had to repay ₹1,000 every day to the money lenders,” she said.

“We have registered a first information report (FIR) under section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) against the money lenders after recovery of the suicide note. Further investigation is underway. Three money lenders have also been detained for interrogation,” the SP said.

“Bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the exact cause of death can only be known after the report,” the officer said.

