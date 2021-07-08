Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6.82 lakh looted from Muzaffarpur bank

By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Robbers on Thursday looted 6.82 lakh at gunpoint from Saraiya branch of SBI in Muzaffarpur district, the police said.

Muzaffarpur’s superintendent of police Jayant Kant, who visited the spot, said the police were trying to identify the suspects through the footage of CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the bank. “No one was hurt in the incident. Police recovered three empty cartridges from the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests robbers reached the bank on two motorcycles,” he said.

