7 women arrested for liquor smuggling in Bihar

PATNA: Seven women from Jharkhand have been arrested for smuggling country-made liquor in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, senior police superintendent Babu Ram said. Ram added the excise department was tipped-off that these women were coming to Bhagalpur on a passenger train for selling the liquor in the garb of herbal items.

Excise officials made the arrests from a Sahebganj-Bhagalpur passenger train at Sabaur railway station and recovered 200 liquor bottles. During interrogation, the women said they worked as domestic workers and earned easy money by smuggling liquor into Bihar, where prohibition was imposed in 2016.

Police said that the women were interrogated for several hours but they did not reveal the source of consignment. Ram said a police team will be sent Sahebganj to probe the source.

A police officer, who pleaded anonymity, said that women in rural areas and boys in urban areas were involved in liquor smuggling.

