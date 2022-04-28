Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 8 held for schoolteacher’s murder in Bihar’s Buxar
patna news

8 held for schoolteacher’s murder in Bihar’s Buxar

Three men on a motorbike shot Saroj Singh, the teacher, dead in Buxar’s Jagdishpur village on April 19
(HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:45 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: Police in Bihar’s Buxar on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder of a 40-year-old schoolteacher, who was the main witness to his brother’s killing, and arrested eight people. Four pistols, 12 live cartridges, five cell phones, and a bike used for the crime were recovered from the accused.

Three men on a motorbike shot Saroj Singh, the teacher, dead in Buxar’s Jagdishpur village on April 19. Buxar police superintendent Niraj Kumar Singh said Saroj Singh’s brother Chitranjan was murdered in 2019.

Chitranjan was accused of murdering Khunti, a former village head and Bahujan Samaj Party leader, and attacking his son Yashwant Yadav in 2018 over some land dispute. In retaliation, Chitranjan was shot dead.

Saroj Singh refused to turn hostile in the trial of his brother’s murder. “Neeraj Yadav and Neeraj Singh, who were recently released from the Buxar central jail, were hired to eliminate the schoolteacher on a contract of 3 lakh,” said Niraj Kumar Singh. He added Yashwant Yadav’s brother provided them 70,000 as advance

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP