AEDO and APSWMO exams completely operated by mafia: EOU

The competitive examination of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) and Assistant Public Sanitation and Waste Management Officer (APSWMO) conducted by BPSC, which was cancelled in April 2026, was completely operated by the examination mafia through biometric and jammer operators, police said on Friday. This time, instead of leaking the question paper, the mafia breached the secrecy of the exam through a third-party biometric and jammer agencies.

Economic Offences Unit office in Patna. (HT File)

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During investigation by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has revealed that the Biometric agency imposed duties on out-of-list personnel at the last minute in violation of randomization rules. Most of the arrested biometric workers were AEDO candidates themselves. Many of them were also accused of rigging the recruitment exam. Based on these allegations, a proposal to blacklist Jaipur-based biometric verification company M/s Sai Educare Pvt Ltd has been sent to examination agencies across the country, including the state government. At the same time, the role of the employees of M/s ECIL, the company engaged for the jammer work, is being investigated.

The EOU is also probing the role of the concerned office bearers and employees of the BPSC in the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} DIG (EOU) Manavjit Singh Dhillon on Friday said this time a new pattern has been used. It has been rigged from the upper level. A total of eight FIRs have been registered in Bihar, out of which five are being investigated by the EOU. There has been a widespread violation of the conditions made by private companies. Verification of employees has not been done. The workers knew in advance which center they had to go to. Many employees were conspired to send them to the center by making an ID a few hours before the exam. With the complicity of jammer workers, some places were deliberately vacuumed so that the network is not disrupted there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DIG (EOU) Manavjit Singh Dhillon on Friday said this time a new pattern has been used. It has been rigged from the upper level. A total of eight FIRs have been registered in Bihar, out of which five are being investigated by the EOU. There has been a widespread violation of the conditions made by private companies. Verification of employees has not been done. The workers knew in advance which center they had to go to. Many employees were conspired to send them to the center by making an ID a few hours before the exam. With the complicity of jammer workers, some places were deliberately vacuumed so that the network is not disrupted there. {{/usCountry}}

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“The five cases registered with Munger, Nalanda, Vaishali, Begusarai and Nawada in the AEDO exam question paper leak and malpractice case. Several employees and district coordinators of M/s Sai Educare Private Limited, Jaipur, the company selected for biometric verification, have also been arrested. The agency’s Nalanda district coordinator Brajesh Kumar, Munger district coordinator Ramratan Kumar alias Master, Banka and Lakhisarai district coordinator Abhishek Pandey, Munger biometric supervisors Sameer alias Manish Paswan and Sujal Kumar, Nalanda biometric supervisor Chandan Kumar and Patna biometric supervisor Anshupriya were arrested in connection with the case.”

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According to the EOU, many of them were candidates for the AEDO exam, while they had to give a declaration of being non-candidates. Sujal Kumar and Sameer Kumar of Munger were earlier also accused of rigging the constable recruitment exam (Gardanibagh police station case no. 724/24), which criminal record not verified. Chandan Kumar of Nalanda was earlier also expelled due to misconduct, yet kept on duty. Two accused have also been arrested in the FIR lodged at Shri Krishnapuri police station in Patna in connection with the Assistant Public Hygiene Examination.

The DIG said that in Begusarai, Chhapra and Nalanda, it has come to light that answers can be written using Bluetooth devices. The role of employees of jammer company ECIL is being investigated. Investigation has shown that certain parts were kept free of jammers. Investigation is underway for this. Asked about the role of the BPSC office-bearers and staff, the DIG said the matter was under investigation. It is being seen who had control of these works and who made mistakes in responsibility.