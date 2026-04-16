AEDO exam racket busted in Munger, 22 arrested

Munger police busted an organised cheating racket by arresting 22 accused, including 18 aspirants, during the Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) examination, officials said on Thursday.

Representative picture. (HT Photo)

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Investigations revealed that the gang had a statewide network and collected lakhs of rupees from candidates to help them clear the examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on April 14 and 15.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the residence of one of the gang members, Sujal Kumar, and recovered 20 admit cards, smartphones, laptops, and iPads. Three of his associates — Samir Kumar (Patna), Priyanshu Kumar (Dharhara), and Prashant Kumar (Bhagalpur) — were arrested from a hotel in Munger. The seized materials indicated preparations to assist candidates before and during the AEDO examination.

During the investigation, police found that the gang operated through a WhatsApp group named “Solution Group,” where question papers and answers were shared. During interrogation, Sujal revealed the name of a person known as “Master,” identified as the mastermind behind the racket and the creator of the group.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the gang provided correct answers to candidates at examination centres with the help of biometric operators and supervisors. Individuals from Patna, Bhagalpur, and other districts were recruited for this operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the gang provided correct answers to candidates at examination centres with the help of biometric operators and supervisors. Individuals from Patna, Bhagalpur, and other districts were recruited for this operation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police also suspect the involvement of a coaching centre owner, who is currently absconding. All 18 arrested candidates had reportedly come into contact with the gang through this coaching centre. Legal action has been initiated against the owner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also suspect the involvement of a coaching centre owner, who is currently absconding. All 18 arrested candidates had reportedly come into contact with the gang through this coaching centre. Legal action has been initiated against the owner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The deal to ensure success in the examination ranged between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh per candidate. Investigators found hundreds of admit cards of candidates from multiple districts in the WhatsApp group, indicating that the gang may have been active across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deal to ensure success in the examination ranged between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh per candidate. Investigators found hundreds of admit cards of candidates from multiple districts in the WhatsApp group, indicating that the gang may have been active across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Munger Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood said that Sujal maintained constant contact with biometric operators posted at examination centres. With their connivance, gang members managed to sneak mobile phones into the exam halls. Under the pretext of biometric verification, they photographed the question papers and sent them to the mastermind, who then solved and returned the answers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Munger Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood said that Sujal maintained constant contact with biometric operators posted at examination centres. With their connivance, gang members managed to sneak mobile phones into the exam halls. Under the pretext of biometric verification, they photographed the question papers and sent them to the mastermind, who then solved and returned the answers. {{/usCountry}}

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Police also recovered small electronic chips containing question papers and solved answers from the accused.

“In this fraud, not only external gang members but also the negligence and involvement of officials at the examination centre have come to light,” the SP said.

Archana Kumari, centre superintendent and a special teacher at Upendra Training School examination centre, has been suspended with immediate effect. She is accused of allowing a biometric operator to use an Android mobile phone inside the examination hall.

The SP added that during a surprise inspection by the District Magistrate (DM), a mobile phone was found with the operator, prompting strong action and an order to register a case against the centre superintendent.

All 22 accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bihar Conduct of Examinations Act and other applicable legal provisions at Muffasil police station, based on the statement of District Education Officer (DEO) Kunal Gaurav.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar ...Read More Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies. Read Less

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