Alert sounded after bird flu outbreak in Bihar’s Supaul

SUPAUL: A high alert has been sounded in Bihar’s Supaul district following an outbreak of bird flu at Chhapkahi village in the district on Thursday. Officials said the presence of avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed after the specimen of a duckling was sent to Bhopal’s Institute of Virology on March 31 for testing.

Supaul district magistrate Kaushal Kumar said that he has directed the animal husbandry department to contain the spread of infection. “Within one kilometre of the area where the birds were found dead, culling of the ducks and hens will be done,” he said.

Supaul’s divisional forest officer Sunil Kumar Sharan said, “The report confirming the avian influenza H5N1 came on Thursday and adequate steps are being taken to contain its spread.”

On March 31, unnatural deaths of birds were reported and prompted the administration to send the specimen to Bhopal for further tests.