All Bihar gram panchayats to have their own websites now
PATNA: All gram panchayats in Bihar will soon have their own websites as part of the state government’s mission to bring in accountability and transparency in the system of rural governance. These websites will contain demographic details, places of historical importance, important institutions as well as details of elected representatives of the area.
The state panchayati raj department has approached the Bihar state Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Beltron) along with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and other Central government institutions to develop a comprehensive website for each of the 8,387 gram panchayats in Bihar, so that each activity, including the status of schemes, can be monitored from the state headquarters.
Panchayati raj minister Samrat Chaudhary said the project to develop websites of the gram panchayats would start once the department receives quotations from various government agencies.
“The websites shall be equipped with management information system (MIS) and Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) so as to bring in more accountability for every pie of the fund spent on development and other activities in gram panchayats,” Chaudhary said, adding that all elected representatives of gram panchayats and other functionaries would be trained to handle the websites.
Department officials said digital education and skill empowerment to tackle digitised financial management system had become a must in view of huge flow of fund to panchayati raj institutions across the state.
“This year, the department intends to spend a grant of ₹8,500 crore through gram panchayats on health, development and governance sectors. Of this, ₹3,900 crore has been earmarked for development and ₹1,150 crore on health sectors. The fund has been made available to Bihar under the 15th finance commission’s recommendations,” said a senior officer.
Chaudhary said the state government had also allocated ₹3,261 crore as its grant for gram panchayats. “Some financial irregularities had come up in the previous years and the department had to step in to check the same as most financial transactions were being done manually. Now, the department is insisting on a heightened system of financial monitoring for the gram panchayats’ spends,” he said.
-
Delhi govt seeks report from MCDs on demolition drives since April 1
Maintaining its stand of opposing the demolition drives carried out by the three Bharatiya Janata Party-led municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), the Delhi government has now sought reports from the three civic bodies on all “bulldozer actions” carried out since April 1 this year. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also asked his party MLAs to even prepare to go to prison to protect people from the demolition drives.
-
Torrential rainfall triggers massive floods in Bengaluru; IMD says more to come
BENGALURU: At least two people were killed, while several others were left scrambling for shelter as heavy rainfall battered large parts of Bengaluru. Three workers were stuck in a flooded pipeline in Ullal Upanagara, and only one person managed to escape. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days.
-
Delhiwale: Knock knock! Who’s there?
The door is stained with tiny shreds of old peeling paint. The latch is entwined into a small lock so rusty that it has turned red. Green plants are growing uncut on the front. Studded with faded brasses, this is a traditional wood door you might chance upon in Old Delhi, or in any other historic neighbourhood such as Mehrauli. The lane otherwise consists of low altitude multi-storey housings. The fascinating door stands out.
-
Delhi CM Kejriwal meets heroes involved in Mundka fire rescue
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met a group of people who rescued dozens of people trapped from the multi-storey building in Mundka where at least 27 people died in a fire last week. Last Friday, a massive fire spread through the three floors of the building where a CCTV and Wi-Fi router assembling unit was being run illegally.
-
Jammu MC passes resolution to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious, public places
In a move aimed at reducing noise pollution and providing relief to people, especially students, ailing and the elderly, the Jammu municipal corporation on Tuesday passed a resolution for the removal of loudspeakers and public address systems operating without permission from religious and public places, evoking criticism from the rival Congress. Corporators from the Opposition stiffly opposed the decision and said that it will vitiate peaceful atmosphere of Jammu, known for brotherhood.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics