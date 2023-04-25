“Anand Mohan is a Rajput and his release will secure Nitish Kumar government's vote bank, this is why he is being taken out of jail,” alleged Uma Devi, the wife of G Krishnaiah, the district magistrate of Gopalganj who was murdered in 1994, for which the former Member of Parliament was facing a jail term but will now be prematurely released.

Her comments came after the Bihar government decided to release 27 prisoners including the gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, following the recent amendment of the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012.

“This is injustice…we are not happy, we feel it is wrong. There is caste politics in Bihar, he is a Rajput, so he will get Rajput votes and that is why he is being taken out (from jail), otherwise, what is the need of bringing out a criminal. He will be given an election ticket to secure Rajput votes,” Devi said.

The former MP was found guilty in the case related to the murder of IAS officer Krishnaiah, who was attacked on December 5, 1994 by a group of people who were protesting with the body of Chhotan Shukla, a leader from Anand Mohan's political party, who had been killed the day before.

His release follows the home department’s earlier notification on April 10 to make changes in the 2012 prison manual, deleting the phrase relating to “murder of a government servant on duty”. “In the light of the Bihar state sentence remission council meeting on April 20, 2023, the decision was taken for the release of prisoners having served an actual sentence of 14 years or sentence of 20 years with remission,” the notification said.

Following the decision, the Nitish Kumar government has come under criticism for being “anti-Dalit”. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, reacting to the move, had said earlier, “Bihar’s Nitish government’s preparation to change the rule to free Anand Mohan in the case of the merciless murder of a very honest IAS officer from a poor Dalit community of Mahbubnagar, Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana) is quite in discussions among a lot of Dalit people across the country for anti-Dalit negative reasons.”

Singh's son Chetan Anand, an MLA from Rashtriya Janata Dal, is set to get married on May 3 in Dehradun. Notably, top leaders including CM Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav were spotted in his engagement ceremony in Patna on Monday.

