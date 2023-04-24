Anand Mohan set to walk free

Bihar’s law department on Monday issued a notification for the release of 27 prisoners, including former MP Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted for the 1994 murder of a district magistrate and has been in jail since 2007. Former MP Anand Mohan Singh. (HT Photo)

“In the light of the Bihar state sentence remission council meeting on April 20, 2023, the decision was taken for the release of prisoners having served actual sentence of 14 years or sentence of 20 years with remission,” says the notification, which has been seen by HT.

Singh’s name is on the 11th place.

Earlier, the home department had notified the change in the rule 481 (1-a) of the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, deleting the phrase relating to “murder of a government servant on duty”.

Anand Mohan was awarded life sentence in the case involving the murder of the then district magistrate of Gopalganj, G Krishnaiah, a 1985-batch IAS officer, in Muzaffarpur on December 5, 1994. Krishnaiah was attacked by a mob protesting with the body of Chhotan Shukla, a leader of Anand Mohan’s party who was killed a day earlier.

Lalu Prasad was the chief minister then.

Anand Mohan was awarded death sentence by the trial court, but the Patna High Court converted it into life imprisonment. He challenged the verdict it in the Supreme Court, but got no relief and has remained in jail since 2007.

On Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had strongly criticised Bihar government’s move for premature release of Ananad Mohan.

Anand Mohan’s son Chetan Anand, an MLA, is set to get married on May 3 in Dehradun.

