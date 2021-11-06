Armed criminals loot jewellery shop in Bihar, decamp with jewels worth 30 lakh

Half-a-dozen armed criminals looted a jewellery shop in Bihar’s Darbhanga district and decamped with jewels worth ₹30 lakh in broad daylight on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place at Rajshree Jewellers, located at Shankar Rohar Chouk under Baheri police station area, about 35 kilometres south-east of district headquarters, police said.

“There were six miscreants on four bikes. As soon as they entered the jewellery shop, the criminals threatened the customers inside and also beat up some of them,” said shop owner Raj Kumar Shah. He claimed that the criminals robbed ₹1.50 lakh in cash and jewellery worth more than 30 lakh from the shop.

According to Benipur DSP Kumar Sumit, “the criminals raided Rajshree jewellers at around 11 am. They robbed of 600 grams of gold and 25 to 27 kgs of silver ornaments. Besides, ₹1.50 lakh in cash was also looted from the shop. Police are investigating the matter. CCTV footage has also been obtained. Raids were being conducted to track down the criminals.”