Home / Cities / Patna News / Armed criminals loot jewellery shop in Bihar, decamp with jewels worth 30 lakh
patna news

Armed criminals loot jewellery shop in Bihar, decamp with jewels worth 30 lakh

The incident took place at Rajshree Jewellers, located at Shankar Rohar Chouk under Baheri police station area in Darbhanga
Image for representation. (File photo)
Image for representation. (File photo)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
By Bishnu K Jha

Half-a-dozen armed criminals looted a jewellery shop in Bihar’s Darbhanga district and decamped with jewels worth 30 lakh in broad daylight on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place at Rajshree Jewellers, located at Shankar Rohar Chouk under Baheri police station area, about 35 kilometres south-east of district headquarters, police said.

“There were six miscreants on four bikes. As soon as they entered the jewellery shop, the criminals threatened the customers inside and also beat up some of them,” said shop owner Raj Kumar Shah. He claimed that the criminals robbed 1.50 lakh in cash and jewellery worth more than 30 lakh from the shop.

According to Benipur DSP Kumar Sumit, “the criminals raided Rajshree jewellers at around 11 am. They robbed of 600 grams of gold and 25 to 27 kgs of silver ornaments. Besides, 1.50 lakh in cash was also looted from the shop. Police are investigating the matter. CCTV footage has also been obtained. Raids were being conducted to track down the criminals.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out