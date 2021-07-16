Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / ASI ‘dies by suicide’ in state capital
patna news

ASI ‘dies by suicide’ in state capital

A 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector’s (ASI) body was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Friday morning at his rented accommodation in Mandiri area under Buddha Colony police station in Patna, police officials said
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 10:01 PM IST
HT Image

A 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector’s (ASI) body was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Friday morning at his rented accommodation in Mandiri area under Buddha Colony police station in Patna, police officials said.

The deceased was identified as Devendra Kumar Yadav (57). He hailed from Munger, and was posted at Gandhi Maidan police station in the capital city since 2019.

According to the police, Devendra “died by suicide” between Wednesday and Thursday.

“Prima facie, ASI Devendra died by suicide after hanging from the fan, as he was not well. Police are searching his cell phone that was also found switched off. No suicide note was found and the exact reason behind his extreme step is being ascertained,” SHO of Buddha colony police station, Nihar Bhushan said, adding that his family was informed about the incident.

His body was sent to PMCH for postmortem examination, police said.

The incident came to light when locals informed the police about a bad smell emanating from inside the locked room. “A police team rushed to the spot, broke open the room and found Devendra hanging from the ceiling fan,” a police official said.

An FSL team arrived at the spot and collected evidence. “His room has been sealed for further investigation,” police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Post about 3 friends turning 100 within days of each other wins hearts

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP