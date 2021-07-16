ASI ‘dies by suicide’ in state capital

A 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector’s (ASI) body was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Friday morning at his rented accommodation in Mandiri area under Buddha Colony police station in Patna, police officials said.

The deceased was identified as Devendra Kumar Yadav (57). He hailed from Munger, and was posted at Gandhi Maidan police station in the capital city since 2019.

According to the police, Devendra “died by suicide” between Wednesday and Thursday.

“Prima facie, ASI Devendra died by suicide after hanging from the fan, as he was not well. Police are searching his cell phone that was also found switched off. No suicide note was found and the exact reason behind his extreme step is being ascertained,” SHO of Buddha colony police station, Nihar Bhushan said, adding that his family was informed about the incident.

His body was sent to PMCH for postmortem examination, police said.

The incident came to light when locals informed the police about a bad smell emanating from inside the locked room. “A police team rushed to the spot, broke open the room and found Devendra hanging from the ceiling fan,” a police official said.

An FSL team arrived at the spot and collected evidence. “His room has been sealed for further investigation,” police said.