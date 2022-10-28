Attempts are being made to distort documented history for personal glory: Bihar FM

Bihar finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday took a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and their National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre, raking up matters related to India’s history, and accusing the ruling party at the Centre of trying to “distort” history.

The Janata Dal (United) leader said that there is a concerted effort being made by ‘some people’ to alter the nation’s history during Independence, and replace them with those who have had nothing to do with the freedom struggle.

Choudhary alleged that half-truths are being presented to give a new twist to history by misleading people for personal glorification and looking down upon stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, “who shaped the nation’s destiny so passionately and selflessly”.

“It is well known that hundreds of provinces decided to merge with the Indian union, but the nawab of Junagarh, Raja Hari Singh of Jammu & Kashmir and Nizam of Hyderabad were not in the favour of a merger and wanted to keep their independent identity intact. It was mainly because of the vision and diplomacy of Nehru and Patel that all three provinces also merged with India,” he said.

“The consequence was the present geographical shape of India,” he added.

Choudhary said that 75 years after the merger of Jammu & Kashmir with India, “there is a conspiracy to change the turn of events that made it possible”.

“What is worse, these people are also trying to create imaginary differences between Nehru and Patel. The documents prove their wrong intent. In his last days, Patel had realised this and said that the unenlightened and naive lot trying to create differences between him and Nehru were not well-wishers of the nation. Even the referendum proposal in Jammu & Kashmir was also with a rider, requiring complete pull out of Pakistani forces from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan never accepted this,” he said.

