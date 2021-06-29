Be ready, time is yours, Tejashwi tells his MLAs, party workers

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who convened a meeting of party legislators on Monday evening and office bearers on Tuesday, has asked them to “remain vigilant as anything is possible in politics”.

The party is planning to celebrate its 25th foundation on July 5 in a grand manner and is trying to bring party chief Lalu Prasad, who is recuperating in New Delhi, to Patna to mark the occasion.

“If four governments can be formed in four years, anything can happen in politics,” Tejashwi said in his address. “Be honest to your work, remain vigilant and work in your constituency. The time to come is yours,” said Yadav in his address. He was apparently referring to political flux in the state between 2013 and 2017 when JD-U broke up with BJP, tied up with RJD only to return to the NDA in 2017.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is also leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, had predicted the fall of NDA government during visit to his constituency Raghopur Friday last.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary said there was demand from party office-bearers to bring Lalu Prasad for the foundation day function. “He will come only if the doctors permit him to travel. His visit will certainly galvanise party workers,” he said.

JD (U) and BJP reacted mockingly to Tejashwi’s advice to his MLAs. “Legislative party meeting concluded, leader elected. Ministries divided. Now just the oath of the post of Chief Minister remains... ” tweeted JD (U) spokesperson Nikhil Mandal.

“He hasn’t stop day dreaming, A person who doesn’t visit his constituency is aspiring to become CM,” said BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel.

The NDA government has the support of 127 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly. These include 74 of BJP, 44 of JD-U (The party had won 43 seats in 2020 polls. While LJP MLA Rajkumar Singh and BSP MLA Jama Khan joined the party later, one seat fell vacant after the death of its MLA Mewalal Choudhary), and four each of HAM-S and VIP. An independent MLA is also supporting the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar.

In the Opposition camp, RJD has 75 MLAs, Congress 19 and the Left 16. With 110 MLAs altogether, the opposition’s grand alliance is only 12 seats away from the majority mark of 122. The AIMIM, which has 5 MLAs, has promised unconditional support to the grand alliance.

This leaves GA just seven seats away from the majority. In such a situation, if HAM-S and VIP, which of late have been sulking, hold the key.

“There is no weight in Yadav’s claim in that NDA government is going in 2-3 months. All this is hogwash. The NDA is united. HAM-S and VIP are solidly behind the NDA. One should not be misguided by the growing proximity between Tejashwi and Chirag Paswan,” HAM-S president and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.