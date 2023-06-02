Bengaluru contractor stabbed to death in his native village in Bihar’s Jamui

A 28-year-old Bengaluru based contractor was stabbed to death in his native place in Bihar’s Jamui district on Thursday night, police said.

The contractor had come to his village from Bengaluru five days ago and his body was recovered from a pond near his house on Friday morning. (Representative Image)

The body was recovered from a pond near his house on Friday morning. He had come to his village Acharyadeeh under Sikandra police station five days ago.

The deceased contractor has been identified as Satyendra Kumar, the youngest son of Ramnandan Yadav.

“Somebody called him on his mobile phone at around 10.30pm on Thursday and later he was stabbed to death” Anita Kumari, sister of the deceased, said. “He was killed in enmity. My brother came from Bengaluru to buy a piece of agricultural land five days ago and the killing might be related to it,” she said.

She said that her brother had been a building contractor in Bengaluru for over three years and had been very supportive to the family.

Meanwhile, the villagers blocked the Sikandra-Nawada Main Road to protest the incident. They have demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

Station house officer (SHO) Vijay Kumar, who along with police forces reached the blockade site, appealed to them to cooperate with police in nabbing the culprits. “We have lodged an FIR under various sections including 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal code (IPC) on the basis of the written complaint of Anita Kumari, sister of the deceased,” He said. “A probe is underway and soon the culprits will be nabbed,” he added.

Tension prevailed in the village and police forces have been asked to remain alert to prevent any retaliatory violence. Police have sent the body to the district hospital for postmortem.

