Bhagalpur sees three suspected hooch deaths in 2 days

BHAGALPUR: In just two days, at least three people have died while three others are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhagalpur, officials aware of the development said.

According to officials, two deaths took place on Saturday while one was reported on Sunday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the deceased, identified as Vikash Kumar Mandal a resident of Parbatti locality under Tatarpur police station died on Sunday morning while at least three people of the same locality are undergoing treatment at Mayaganj hospital. The condition of one of them is said to be critical, officials added.

On Saturday, Subodh Yadav and his cousin Anand Yadav residents of Choudharideeh under Lodhipur police station in Bhagalpur district had died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor.

While family members had cremated Angad, the body of Subodh Yadav who died in the hospital was sent for a post-mortem on Sunday, officials said.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Dhananjay Kumar while confirming the deaths at Choudharideeh, however, ruled out that the deaths occurred due to consumption of spurious liquor. “ A conclusion can be made only after postmortem report,” the SDPO said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Babu Ram on Sunday suspended SHO of University police station Reeta Kumari for remaining soft against the liquor mafia.

Around 30 people have died in Bhagalpur district since Holi. However, the administration has been in a denial mood declaring that the deaths were due to some disease.

Meanwhile, police have launched a massive crackdown against the liquor mafia in the district. According to police sources over a dozen people have been arrested so far.