25-yr-old man allegedly beaten to death over bicycle dispute in Bihar district

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over a bicycle dispute in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Monday night, police said.

A search operation has been launched to arrest the culprit.

The victim has been identified and is a resident of Mohanpur OP area.

According to a police official, the incident occurred when one Kishan Dev had gone to the victim’s house to ask for a bicycle. When the victim refused to give him the bicycle, an argument broke out between the two, which soon turned violent. The miscreant started beating the victim and hit him with a stick on his head and injuring him. Bhushan was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

A search operation has been launched to arrest the culprit.

The deceased’s relatives have named three persons as accused.

