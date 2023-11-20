Bihar: 1 killed, 10 injured after balloon seller’s cylinder explodes in W Champaran

A 30-year-old man was killed while ten others were injured after a balloon seller’s helium-filled cylinder exploded at a Chhath Ghat in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Pakadiya village in Chanpatiya block. (Representative file image)

According to an official, the incident occurred when a gas cylinder exploded while filling air in a balloon for children at Pakadiya Chhath Ghat in Chanpatia block of West Champaran.

“While one person succumbed to his injuries in the course of treatment at Bettiah, three others are under treatment at government medical college and hospital (GMCH) at Bettiah,” said Rakesh Kumar, circle officer (CO), Chanpatiya, adding seven people, many of them minors, were discharged after first aid at Chanpatiya-based primary health centre (PHC).

The incident took place around 4:30am when a gathering of minors along with a few villagers were standing near a balloon seller when his cylinder suddenly exploded.

“Four of the injured were referred to government medical college and hospital (GMCH) at Bettiah,” said Manish Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Chanpatiya.

“We are looking into the matter”, the SHO added.

“Prima facie, the incident appears to have been caused by an excessive quantity of chemicals, in all likelihood helium,” said a police official

GMCH’s health manager Mohammed Shahnwaz saaid the condition of two patients is stable.

