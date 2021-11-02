Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar by-election: Boost for Nitish Kumar's JD(U) as RJD fails to snatch Tarapur in close fight
patna news

Bihar by-election: Boost for Nitish Kumar's JD(U) as RJD fails to snatch Tarapur in close fight

While the JD(U) candidate from Kusheshwar Asthan was able to win the seat with a comfortable margin, the Tarapur Assembly constituency witnessed a seesaw contest.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to the media after leaving for the State Assembly by-election campaign, in Patna.(ANI / File)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:09 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has been able to retain both Assembly seats that went to bypolls after the demise of its sitting MLAs. While the JD(U) candidate from Kusheshwar Asthan was able to win the seat with a comfortable margin, the Tarapur Assembly constituency witnessed a seesaw contest between JD(U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the principal Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly.

JD(U) had fielded Aman Bhushan Hajari from Kusheshwar Asthan after the seat fell vacant following the demise of his father, Shashi Bhushan Hajari. JD(U) was able to retain the Kusheshwar Asthan assembly constituency with over a 12,695 vote margin against rival RJD's Ganesh Bharti. JD(U)'s vote share in Kusheshwar Asthan is 45.72%, while RJD's vote share stands at 36.02%. 

Congress ended at 4th position with 5,602 votes and a dismal 4.28% vote share.

In Tarapur, the RJD gave a scare to JD(U) as it led the trends up to 18 rounds of counting, only to give back a decisive lead after 24 rounds. JD(U)'s Rajeev Kumar Singh won the Tarapur Assembly seat by 3,852 votes over his nearest rival Arun Kumar, who was fighting from RJD's ticket. JD(U) received 46.62% of the total votes polled while RJD got 44.35% vote share. 

RELATED STORIES

Congress performance in Tarapur was worse than Kusheshwar Asthan as it was able to receive just 2.12% of the total votes polled, 0.70% more vote share than NOTA.

The overall vote share of JD(U) and RJD in the bypolls stands at 46.22% and 40.72% respectively. Congress' overall vote share (3.06%) is less than that of the Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) which received 3.65% of the total votes polled in the Bihar by-elections.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's return to the poll campaign after years was seen as a huge boost for the party, which prompted the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to run an intense campaign. Nitish Kumar, state ministers and other alliance leaders held several public meetings in Kusheshwar Asthan as well as Tarapur Assembly constituency to retain the seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitish kumar lalu prasad tejashwi yadav
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP