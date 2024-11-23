Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar bypoll: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party fails to open account

ByVijay Swaroop
Nov 23, 2024 06:33 PM IST

Kishore said that he will continue his efforts to increase their vote share to 40% adding that he will ensure it happens

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party could not make an impact in the Bihar assembly bypoll as all its four candidates lost with three of them forfeiting their security deposits.

The party had announced that it would contest all four assembly seats marking their debut in the electoral battle. (Jan Suraaj Official X account)
The party had announced that it would contest all four assembly seats marking their debut in the electoral battle. (Jan Suraaj Official X account)

The party had announced that it would contest all four assembly seats marking their debut in the electoral battle.

When Kishor launched his party on October 2, he said that he will field candidates for all 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls in 2025.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor reveals why Jan Suraaj picked ‘school bag’ as party symbol

However, the party failed to win any seat in their maiden polls.

Reacting to the loss, Kishor said that he is not disheartened by the loss.

“Our party is just a month old, and we got the symbol ten days before the polls. The elections were held where there was no Jan Suraaj Yatra and party was building base. Still we got overall 10% vote share,” said Kishor.

“I take responsibility for poor performance. Votes percentage was less than expected. But I will not back out and will continue my effort to increase it to 40% whether it takes one year of five years,” he added and appealed to party workers not to get disheartened.

Tell us what your...
See more
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Advertisement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On