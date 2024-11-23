Bihar bypoll: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party fails to open account

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party could not make an impact in the Bihar assembly bypoll as all its four candidates lost with three of them forfeiting their security deposits. The party had announced that it would contest all four assembly seats marking their debut in the electoral battle. (Jan Suraaj Official X account)

The party had announced that it would contest all four assembly seats marking their debut in the electoral battle.

When Kishor launched his party on October 2, he said that he will field candidates for all 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls in 2025.

However, the party failed to win any seat in their maiden polls.

Reacting to the loss, Kishor said that he is not disheartened by the loss.

“Our party is just a month old, and we got the symbol ten days before the polls. The elections were held where there was no Jan Suraaj Yatra and party was building base. Still we got overall 10% vote share,” said Kishor.

“I take responsibility for poor performance. Votes percentage was less than expected. But I will not back out and will continue my effort to increase it to 40% whether it takes one year of five years,” he added and appealed to party workers not to get disheartened.