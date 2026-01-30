The state cabinet on Thursday approved the Bihar Government Servants Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2026, laying down a comprehensive code of conduct for government employees on the use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, as well as instant messaging applications including WhatsApp and Telegram. Bihar cabinet tightens social media code for govt servants

Briefing the media, additional chief secretary (ACS), General Administration Department, B Rajender said government servants will not be permitted to create or operate personal social media accounts using official email IDs or mobile numbers without prior approval of the competent authority. The prohibition applies whether the account is operated in the individual’s own name or under a pseudonym.

The amended rules mandate that officials must ensure their online conduct does not undermine the dignity of their office or harm the government’s reputation. They are required to maintain respectful language, avoid inflammatory or provocative remarks, and ensure factual accuracy of any content shared. Officials have also been asked to avoid posts that create a conflict between personal views and official responsibilities.

Government achievements, Rajender said, cannot be projected as personal accomplishments of individual officials. The rules further bar government servants from operating anonymous or pseudonymous accounts, and from endorsing or criticising individuals, legal professionals, media organisations or political entities on social media.

Officials have also been prohibited from expressing personal opinions online on government policies, schemes, judicial orders or judgments of the Supreme Court and high courts. Posting or sharing classified or sensitive information has been strictly barred, as has the use of social media for endorsing products, services or enterprises, or for deriving personal or indirect monetary gain.

The rules also restrict officials from sharing on social media any orders passed by them, creating or uploading videos, reels or live streams from workplaces or official meetings, or live streaming interactions with complainants. Participation in coaching, lectures, webinars, live broadcasts or similar activities for monetary benefit through personal social media platforms has also been disallowed.

Government servants have further been barred from uploading confidential documents, signed reports or applications on personal social media accounts. They are prohibited from revealing the identity of victims of sexual harassment or exploitation, juveniles in conflict with law, or making remarks that undermine the dignity of any individual on the basis of caste or religion.

The amendment also forbids objectionable comments against senior officers, colleagues or subordinates that may harm departmental dignity. Officials cannot use symbolic protest images or political or organisational symbols as their display pictures on social media.

Rajender said the rules were framed after instances of misuse of social media platforms by government servants came to light. On enforcement, he said violations would invite departmental action, with penalties imposed in proportion to the misconduct.