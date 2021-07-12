Bihar: Centre fails to supply vaccine as per schedule

The Centre for the first time defaulted in supply of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine called Covaxin, as Bihar did not receive the tranche of 1.50 lakh vaccine doses it was supposed to get on Monday, according to the vaccine supply schedule shared with the state last month.

The consignment is now supposed to reach the state on Tuesday, said an official requesting anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Another consignment of 1.09 lakh doses of Covaxin is scheduled to arrive on July 15, as per the supply schedule. A total of 7,42,450 doses of Covishield and Covaxin are expected in the next three days by July 15, the official said.

The state has not received a single vial of Covaxin this month, leading to its shortage and causing panic among those due for the second dose.

Bihar recorded its lowest vaccinations on Sunday when it administered only 18,064 doses due to shortage of vaccines. This was the lowest single-day vaccination so far after the state peaked on July 2, when it administered 6,81,776 doses.

“We have already informed the Centre about the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, which is hampering our vaccination drive. The Centre has assured us to make available vaccines soon,” said the official.

The Centre has allocated a total of 90 lakh doses of vaccines to the state in July, of which 67 lakh doses have to be administered through government channel, while the remaining through private facilities. The state has received around 30 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far this month, the official said.

Bihar launched a mega vaccination drive from July 1, setting itself a target to administer 4.54 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine four days a week till December 31 in its endeavour to inoculate its the 7.22 crore adult target population in six months. However, erratic supply of vaccines has pegged back its vaccination campaign. Barring July 2, it could achieve its daily vaccination target on July 8, when 4,84,673 doses were administered to beneficiaries.

Efforts to reach executive director State Health Society, Bihar, Manoj Kumar, also the state nodal officer for vaccination, proved futile as he did not respond to phone calls.