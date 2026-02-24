Patna, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit on Tuesday directed officials to ramp up security arrangements to ensure "peaceful" and "harmonic" celebrations of Holi on March 3-4, officials said. Bihar chief secretary asks officials to ramp up security for Holi

He was addressing as the chair of a high-level review meeting held to assess the law and order preparedness across the state ahead of the festival.

The meeting, held via video conferencing, was attended by district magistrates and superintendents of police from all districts of the state.

Noting that nearly 20 incidents of communal violence were reported during Holi celebrations last year, Additional Director General Pankaj Darad asked district officials to remain vigilant this time around.

The ADG directed all district magistrates to mandatorily convene peace committee meetings in their respective areas to "strengthen dialogue among communities and curb rumours".

"Peace committee meetings must be organised without fail so that communication channels remain open among all sections of society and any misinformation can be promptly countered," he said.

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar instructed officials to enforce stringent security measures and maintain tight surveillance on the operation of DJs during the festival.

"All SPs must conduct detailed briefings of their subordinate officers to ensure alertness and proper discharge of duties," Kumar said, adding that police presence should particularly be intensified in sensitive areas.

The DGP directed that the Riot Control Squad be kept on "ready mode" round the clock.

According to a statement issued by the government, special checking teams are to be constituted for intensified inspections at vulnerable locations.

Emergency response systems, including Dial 112 and district coordination centres, have been ordered to remain fully operational.

Hospitals and fire brigade services have also been instructed to stay active to respond swiftly to any untoward incidents, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Arvind Chaudhary, who was also present at the meeting, asked district administrations to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful Holi celebrations across the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.