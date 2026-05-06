Bihar clears land for 19 industrial units, eyes ₹284-cr investment and 1,200 jobs

The project clearance committee (PCC) of the Bihar industrial area development authority (BIADA) on Tuesday recommended allotment of 20.04 acres of land to 19 industrial units in different industrial areas of the state, said a senior officer familiar with the development. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by industries secretary Kundan Kumar. (@BIADAbihar)

The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by industries secretary Kundan Kumar, is expected to attract fresh investment of around ₹284 crore and create nearly 1,200 employment opportunities.

The approved projects cover a range of sectors, including food processing, footwear, electronics, textiles, plastics, compressed biogas (CBG) and general manufacturing. The units will come up in various industrial areas located at Kumarbagh, Begusarai, Hajipur and others.

Key beneficiaries include Shrinath Biofuels, Rashirishu Group, Lubna Shoes and Sharv Enterprises, among others. Officials described the move as a boost to Bihar’s ongoing push for industrial growth and balanced regional development.

The PPC at its meeting on April 21 held under the chairmanship of Kundan Kumar, who is also BIADA’s managing director, cleared several investment proposals. The BIADA has its meetings held earlier this year allotted several acres of plots to over a dozen units in various districts, reflecting the authority’s continued focus on streamlining land allocation.

Speaking after the meeting, a senior officer of BIADA, who was present in the meeting, said the state government is committed to transparent and time-bound processes for industrial plot allotments. “We are providing a conducive ecosystem through robust infrastructure, improved connectivity, and policy support to ensure projects are implemented swiftly,” he added.

The officials said that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to position Bihar as an attractive destination for investors. The approvals are seen as another step towards strengthening local economies, particularly in emerging industrial zones.

With multiple PCC meetings already yielding results this year, industry watchers say BIADA’s proactive approach could help accelerate manufacturing activity and job creation across the state. The focus remains on diverse sectors that leverage local strengths while attracting both domestic and external interest.