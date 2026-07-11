Bihar CM calls for closer synergy between govt and NDA allies to boost development

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday unveiled a series of governance and organisational initiatives, including district-wise reviews of development works after August 15, issuance of one crore new ration cards, expansion of rooftop solar coverage and construction of medical colleges under the public-private partnership (PPP) model across all districts before March.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary. (HT Photo)

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Chairing an NDA coordination meeting at the Lok Sevak Awas in Patna, attended by district presidents of all five alliance partners – BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV), HAM-S and RLM – Choudhary said closer coordination between the government and the NDA constituents would accelerate Bihar’s development and improve implementation of public welfare schemes.

The chief minister announced that he would personally tour districts after August 15, review ongoing development projects and stay overnight during the visits to monitor implementation on the ground.

He said the government has set a target of commencing construction of medical colleges and hospitals under the PPP model in every district before March to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

Highlighting the state’s renewable energy push, Choudhary said rooftop solar panels are being installed on 2.5 lakh houses in the first phase and urged NDA leaders and workers to help expand the campaign to every household.

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{{^usCountry}} He also announced that the process of issuing one crore new ration cards to eligible families would begin shortly and appealed to NDA workers to identify beneficiaries and assist them in applying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also announced that the process of issuing one crore new ration cards to eligible families would begin shortly and appealed to NDA workers to identify beneficiaries and assist them in applying. {{/usCountry}}

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To institutionalise coordination within the alliance, Choudhary said meetings between the chief minister and presidents of all NDA constituent parties would be held every three months to review governance and organisational issues.

The chief minister also highlighted key welfare initiatives, including monthly block-level public grievance redressal camps, state-level review of unresolved complaints, direct benefit transfer of social security pensions to nearly one crore beneficiaries every month and observance of ‘Panchayat Development Day’ on the last Sunday of every month.

In a post on X, Choudhary said former chief minister Nitish Kumar attended the meeting and guided the participants. Besides Kumar, his son and health minister Nishant Kumar, JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha and senior NDA leaders were present.

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Public Works Department minister Kumar Shailendra described the meeting as part of the NDA’s regular organisational exercise, saying feedback was sought from district presidents, state leaders and ministers to improve coordination between the government and the alliance.

Education minister Mithilesh Tiwari said Nitish Kumar appreciated the work being carried out under Choudhary’s leadership and claimed the meeting was well received by party workers. He also said action would be taken against those who secured government jobs using forged documents.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha said the meeting continued a tradition started by Nitish Kumar to strengthen coordination among alliance partners and between the government and the public so that welfare schemes reach people effectively.

LJP (Ram Vilas) state president Raju Tiwari said the chief minister heard suggestions from leaders of all five NDA constituents and urged them to take government welfare schemes to every household.

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Health minister Nishant Kumar reiterated that development work would continue under Choudhary’s leadership.

The meeting assumes significance as the NDA steps up organisational coordination ahead of the upcoming assembly by-election in the state.

Union ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Giriraj Singh, deputy chief ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, state presidents and district presidents of all NDA constituents, besides senior alliance leaders and ministers attended the meeting.