Bihar CM Nitish Kumar allows schools, cinema halls to reopen

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that schools for classes 9 and 10 will reopen on August 7 and classes 1 to 8 will reopen on August 16. Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the classes will be held adhering to strict Covid-19 preventative measures.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also gave the go-ahead to coaching institutions to operate with 50% attendance as well. Kumar announced several new relaxations on Wednesday allowing public vehicles to run at full capacity and shops to reopen with one weekly holiday between August 7 and August 25.

“In view of the reducing number of Covid-19 infections, it has been decided to open all the shops with one weekly holiday from August 7 to August 25. Classes 9 to 10 will open from August 7 and classes from 1 to 8 from August 16,” Kumar said.

“Coaching institutes will be able to function with 50% attendance (except for one). Public vehicles will be allowed to run at full capacity. Cinema halls and shopping malls will also open with restrictions. Children in schools will be given information about Covid-19 preventative measures. People should still take precautions against Covid-19,” he added.

The Bihar government last month allowed schools, colleges and other institutions to partially resume physical classes. Schools were allowed to reopen for classes 11 and 12.

