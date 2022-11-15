Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asks officials to act against irregular school teachers

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asked chief secretary Amir Subhani to take action against teachers, who are callous towards their duties and not attending the classes without qualified reasons.

The CM gave the direction after listening to a petitioner at his janata darbar.

A petitioner from Katihar alleged teachers in a middle school of the district generally remain absent and teach in a casual manner whenever they are present in the school.

Annoyed by a string of related complaints, Kumar told the additional chief secretary, education, Deepak Kumar Singh to take prompt action against defiant teachers, as the complaints relating to their absence and premature dismissal of classes were going up in the state.

At Shiksha Diwas event on November 11, the CM had categorically asked the officials to remove the non-committal teachers from job and hike the salary of the those who are doing their work diligently.

As many as 64 complainants had poured in at the janata darbar with long standing grievances, which included non-payment ex-gratia to those died due to Covid, delay in credit of amount towards the student’s credit cards, irregularities in appointment of Anganbari Sevikas, among others.

The CM directed finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to sort out complaints relating to excess interest charged by banks towards payment of education loan, issues of delay in credit of amount in the student’s account, non-payment of incentive under inter-caste marriages.

Taking serious note of inordinate delay in issuance of certificate to a woman by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), the CM asked board chairman and principal secretary, urban development and housing department, Anand Kishore to urgently resolve the issues.

