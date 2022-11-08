Remove 50% cap on quota; whole country must conduct caste Census: Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to give 10% reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS), but also demanded the scrapping of 50 per cent cap on quota.

Making a fresh pitch for a country-wide caste Census, Kumar said, “This is right, but it is necessary that the caste-based Census is also done properly. We were always in support of the quota. But it is high time that the limit of 50 per cent be raised. The cap is depriving OBCs (other backward classes) and EBCs (economically backward class) of opportunities in proportion to their population.”

He also reiterated the need for a fresh estimate of the respective population of various social groups and recalled having taken it up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

“We were told that states could hold such headcounts. We have undertaken that exercise. But this needs to be done on the national level as well. There must be a rethink on the issue of caste census,” the chief minister said.