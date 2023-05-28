Bihar: CM Nitish to lay foundation stone for Simaria Dham development on May 30

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will on Tuesday lay the foundation stone for the development and beautification of Simaria Dham, the centre of great faith for the Mithila region along the banks of the Ganga where the famous Kalpvas Mela, accorded the status of state festival, is organised every year.

Simaria Dham in Mithila region along banks of Ganga (HT Photo/)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is believed that since the time of Raja Videh, the tradition of the month-long Kalpvas festival continues on the banks of the Ganga river at Simaria in Begusarai district, around 110 km from Patna.

The Mela attracts thousands of devotees from different parts of India and also from Nepal and Bhutan. During this period, devotees camp on the banks of Sangam in tents devoting their time to simple living, performing prayers and rituals besides reading religious scriptures.

Water resource minister Sanjay Jha said that on the direction of the chief minister, a detailed project report has been prepared for the development of Simaria Dham at an estimated cost of ₹114.97 crore.

Also Read: British-era Patna Museum to be closed from June 1 for renovation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The CM had himself visited Simaria during Kalpvas Mela last year and talked to the pilgrims. He later reviewed the concept plan developed by the WRD. He wants Simaria ghat to develop like the Har Ki Pouri in Hardwar or even better is,” he said.

Jha said that the project includes the development of a riverfront and stairs for reaching the ghat, the development of modern facilities for the pilgrims visiting the place during Makar Sankranti in the Kalpvas Mela area and a designated place for the Ganga aarti, besides a watch tower, shaded canopy, pathway, park, landscaping and parking facility.

“After the tendering process is completed, the target for completion of work is 18 months. The project will also help the nearby areas by preventing erosion and flooding. It has the potential to be a major place for religious tourism. Religious functions go on here around the year. Even for last rites, it is considered the most sacred place in the entire Mithila region. More facilities will be added to the Muktidham at Simaria,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Simaria has great religious significance as its water has a northward flow here (Uttarvahini Ganga), while it mostly flows in a southeasterly direction. In 2011, Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised here and it is scheduled again in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON