Bihar CM transfers over ₹200 crore to 3.96 lakh farmers hit by natural calamities

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Monday transferred over ₹200 crore to the bank accounts of more than 3.96 lakh farmers under a subsidy scheme, providing relief to cultivators whose crops were damaged by lightning, hailstorms, and unseasonal rain across the state in March, officials said. Bihar chief minister Samrat Chaudhary. (HT Photo)

The amount, under the Agriculture Input Subsidy Scheme, was disbursed through direct benefit transfer to beneficiaries of 13 affected distrcits, including Saharsa, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Madhepura, Araria, Begusarai, Purnia, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Khagaria and Madhubani, at a function held in the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the amount was transferred to the the bank accounts of farmers affected by storms, unseasonal rainfall, and hailstorms that occurred during the third and fourth weeks of March in the 2025-26 rabi season.

Chaudhary said that due to climate change, farmers were increasingly facing natural calamities, resulting in substantial losses. He stated that the state government was extending every possible assistance to disaster-affected people from its own resources.

The Agricultural Input Subsidy Scheme is not merely a financial assistance programme, but also a means of instilling confidence and stability among farmers, the CM said.

He added that reports of crop losses exceeding 33 per cent were received from the 13 districts.