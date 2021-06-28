Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar Congress unit set to have new committees ahead of change of guard

Party insiders said that the AICC has decided to take some more time and consult senior state leaders before deciding the BPCC chief
By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) may announce the formation of a few committees, before appointing a new president for Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), said party officials in the know.

AICC in-charge for Bihar Bhakta Charan Das said that he would meet the party high command soon with reports suggesting a change in committees on the basis of feedbacks from the party workers. “So far as the decision on change of leadership in the state is concerned, final decision would be taken after fresh round of consultation with senior leaders,” said Das.

Leaders privy to the developments in the AICC said that a few important committees like the working committee, advisory committee and coordination panel could be announced for the BPCC in the next few weeks after Das’s meeting with the AICC president Sonia Gandhi or vice-president Rahul Gandhi. “It would be a mix of young faces and veterans to revive the organisation down to the grassroots level,” said a senior leader.

An AICC general secretary, pleading anonymity, said that the process to notify the new president and committee might take a few weeks. “The AICC in-charge is yet to submit his report to the president about his meeting with party workers and the kisan satyagrah across the state, which were held in February- March,” he said.

The talk for change of guard in the state picked momentum following the AICC’s move to reshuffle the state units in Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand likely next month. A section of leaders led by Jamtara legislator Irfan Ansari also met AICC seniors with the demand to reconstitute the organisation. Encouraged by the hint of reshuffle, some senior leaders from Bihar have also been camping in New Delhi to bolster their chance of being catapulted to the top position.

