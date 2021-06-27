Tejashwi reaches out to Chirag again, tells him to join Bihar opposition

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav reached out to Lok Janshakti Party chief (LJP) Chirag Paswan in an attempt to make the leader join the opposition in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav said that Chirag can take forward Ram Vilas Paswan’s legacy if he joins the ‘existential fight’ against MS Golwalkar’s ideology. Golwalkar was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader and its second chief.

Tejashwi's comments regarding Golwalkar also come after Chirag Paswan said that the BJP’s silence is hurtful regarding the recent leadership trouble in the LJP. “The silence definitely hurts. I expected them to be a little more vocal. There are rumours that the local or state unit of BJP may be involved in this,” Chirag said while speaking to Hindustan Times during an episode of The Interview.

Tejashwi during the interview lashed out at the rebel LJP leaders Pashupati Kumar Paras, Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser claiming that they have betrayed what Ram Vilas Paswan stood for. These leaders declared Pashupati Kumar Paras as the party’s national president and ousted Paswan from his post earlier this month. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has recognised the Paras-led faction as the leader of the LJP.

Chirag during the interview said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar always worked to harm the LJP. “This is a problem with the JD(U). Not just me, Nitish worked against my father as well. They have a problem with they cannot see a Dalit leadership evolving. The creation of the Dalit-Mahadalit idea is an example of that,” Chirag said.

“It is obvious but maybe he is not directly involved in this but if his partymen were involved in this and he remained silent that clearly shows you are supporting them. Definitely, yes, it is Nitish Kumar and his party men who have targeted not only my party but also my family members,” Chirag further explained.

“Ram Vilas Paswan was a socialist and a firm believer in the idea of social justice throughout his life. He fought caste supremacy, poverty and inequality during his political journey. The real tribute to him would be carrying forward his values and legacy and which is possible only when if Chirag joins this existential fight against Golwalkar’s 'bunch of thoughts',” Tejashwi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Tejashwi also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) abandoned its old allies after returning to power in the state as well as after 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Yadav also said that the RJD has always stood beside LJP. He recounted that in 2009 when LJP did not have a single MLA after losing the 2009 elections Lalu Prasad Yadav sent him to the Rajya Sabha from the Rashtriya Janata Dal quota. Tejashwi Yadav also announced that the RJD will celebrate Ram Vilas Paswan’s death anniversary on July 5 to commemorate his contribution to the state.

Tejashwi’s decision to celebrate the late Union minister’s birth anniversary comes amid Chirag Paswan’s decision to begin Ashirwad Yatra to celebrate the birth anniversary of his late father.