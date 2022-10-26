Bihar cop hunting liquor smugglers dies as boat carrying police party capsizes

A police constable died in Gopalganj district of Bihar when a country made boat carrying a police party capsized in Gandak river on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place around noon when the police party, led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjay Yadav and comprising four others, was on its way to Rajvahi village in a riverine area in pursuit of liquor smugglers. As it reached the middle of the river, the boat lost balance and capsized.

Gopalganj superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kumar said the body of the constable, Rajesh Kumar, 36, a native of Gaya district, was later recovered. Four of them, including the ASI, managed to swim ashore, the SP said, adding that their weapons were also safely recovered from the river.

Two of the policemen, including the ASI, are undergoing treatment at the Sadar hospital in Gopalganj.

Meanwhile, chief minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief over the death.

