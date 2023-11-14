Bihar cop mowed down by tractor illegally carrying sand in Jamui: Police

A police sub-inspector was allegedly mowed down by a tractor illegally transporting sand in Bihar's Jamui district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred during an operation aimed at curbing illegal sand mining under the jurisdiction of Garhi Police Station.

Police and mining officials often become targets for the mafia involved in illegal mining and transportation of sand. (Representative Photo)

Police sub-inspector Prabhat Ranjan, a resident of Siwan district, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, according to police.

A home guard, identified as Rajesh Kumar Sao, also sustained severe injuries in the incident and is currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

Jamui Superintendent of Police said in a statement that the tractor involved in the incident has been confiscated and the suspect driver has been identified.

Jamui DSP Abhishek Kumar Singh said, "A special raid team has been constituted to arrest the driver; he has been identified, he is a resident of Nawada district. He will be nabbed soon. All those who were involved in the incident will be nabbed soon."

“Raids are being conducted by the special team formed to arrest the driver,” the official said. “Further action is being taken at the incident site under the direction of the senior police officer.”

Bihar home department last month announced cash awards for providing information on illegal sand mining, bootlegging, and hate messages on social media and cyber frauds leading to the arrests of culprits.

"Police will reward those who help catch criminals involved in illegal sand-mining, bootleggers, cyber criminals and individuals/organizations who use social media platforms to spread hate and intolerance", says the circular.

According to the order, Director General of Police (DGP) can announce a reward of up to ₹3 lakh. "But if the reward is more than ₹3 lakh, then the final decision will be taken by the home department based on recommendations of the DGP," the order added.

"Similarly, the additional director general (ADG) can announce a reward of up to ₹1 lakh and IG-rank officers can announce a reward of up to ₹50,000. The SPs can announce a reward of up to ₹25,000," the order said.

Cases of violent attacks by sand mafia injuring policemen and senior officers have been rising in Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Saran and Vaishali districts, a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

