Bihar crosses 20 lakh Covid jabs in a day

Bihar crossed 20 lakh vaccinations of coronavirus in a day Tuesday evening, the maximum achieved by the state in a single day, said Pratyaya Amrit, additional chief secretary, health.

The state had logged 20,34,029 doses at 8.15pm on Tuesday.

Prior to this, on August 5, the state had achieved 9.26 lakh vaccinations in a day, which was its previous best performance.

As part of the mega vaccination camp on Tuesday, the state had inoculated over 16 lakh people by early evening Tuesday, said a communique issued by the state health department.

The state had drafted in 13,000 vaccinators and 15,000 data entry operators across over 10,650 vaccination session sites across the state on Tuesday. Depending on the availability of vaccines, the state used to have an average of 2,000 to 3,500 vaccination session sites on a normal day.

Its previous best vaccination scores were on March 8, when the state had administered 2,02,137 doses, and on March 12, when it gave 1,35,575 shots of the Covid-19 vaccines to beneficiaries.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had set a target of administering six crore doses in six months to its people, beginning July.

Bihar had achieved 3,75,13,244 crore doses of the vaccine as on date of which 62,21,469 had taken both doses. The state has a target population of 7.22 crore to vaccinate.