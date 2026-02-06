Bihar dy CM dares Rabri Devi to reveal culprit’s name in NEET aspirant death case

A day after former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi alleged that ‘a minister’s son’ was involved in the NEET aspirant death case, deputy CM Samrat Choudhary on Friday dared her to reveal the name, and promised to put the culprit behind bars ‘within 24 hours’. Choudhary also accused the opposition of playing politics over the issue. Bihar dy CM Samrat Choudhary speaks during Budget Session at Bihar Assembly in Patna, Friday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Reacting to the former CM’s statement, Dy CM Samrat Chaudhary in a video posted on X, said, “If Rabri Devi has any evidence, she should present it within 24 hours. We are working with full determination to ensure the safety and justice of our daughters. If Rabri Devi doesn’t take the name in public, it would imply that she is concealing evidence. She should take the name of the person involved, and we will ensure he ends up in jail irrespective of the political post he holds and his affiliations,” Choudhary added.

The NEET aspirant, who hailed from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in a girls’ hostel in Patna’s Chitragupta Nagar last month. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days. Her family alleged she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up. Later an FSL report found traces of sperms on her body.

The Bihar government recently recommended a CBI probe into the case, which was being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT).

The deputy CM also clarified that the matter is extremely sensitive and therefore the government has proceeded with the investigation in a phased manner. “The police conducted an investigation, and the SIT submitted its report to the government. When it was felt that a more in-depth investigation was needed, the government handed the case over to the CBI. The government is working with transparency,” he said.

“Instead of playing politics, the opposition should speak based on facts,” he said and added that the government stands with the victim and that the investigating agencies are working with utmost seriousness.

Former chief minister and RJD MLC Rabri Devi on Thursday alleged that the state government and Bihar police were ‘covering up’ facts in the mysterious death of a NEET aspirant.

Talking to reporters at a protest staged by opposition MLCs outside the Bihar Legislative Council during the third day of the Budget session, Rabri Devi alleged the state government and Bihar police had handed over the case of the mysterious death of a NEET aspirant after covering up all facts.

“There is no district in Bihar where crimes are not happening. The government and the home minister are silent on this (NEET aspirant death case). They have handed over the case to the CBI after covering up all the facts,” the former CM said.

She claimed people associated with the ruling party might be involved in this entire matter. She said, “The minister’s son or some minister...This could be involved. The matter is being covered up, and the government cannot shirk its responsibility simply by handing the case over to the CBI.”

“They have handed over the case to the CBI, but what will the CBI do? The agency is also under the control of the central government,” the former Bihar CM alleged.