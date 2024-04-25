Bihar: ECI extends voting timings for 4 Lok Sabha seats due to rising temperature

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the voting timing in 1,700 polling stations across four parliamentary seats of Bihar’s Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger, by two hours from 7am to 6pm over the next three phases of parliamentary polls amid rising temperatures in Bihar, poll officials said on Wednesday. Polling is usually held from 7am to 6pm in most parts of the country. (Representative file photo)

Polling is usually held from 7am to 6pm in most parts of the country, however, in some remote areas and constituencies affected by Left-wing extremism, polling ends two hours earlier to enable smooth movement of polling parties.

Timings have been extended in the parliamentary constituencies of Banka (Katoria and Belhar assembly segments), going to polls on April 26; Madhepura (Mahishi assembly segment), Khagaria (Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Alauli, Beldaur assembly segments), where voting takes place on May 7; and Munger (Suryagarha assembly segment), going to polls in the fourth phase on May 13, the ECI gazette notification said.

As many as 172 polling stations in Katoria assembly constituency (AC) and 191 polling stations of Belhar AC of Banka; 207 booths in Mahishi AC of Madhepura seat; 299 stations of Simri Bakhtiarpur and all booths of Alauli and Beldaur ACs of Khagaria seat; and 230 polling stations of Suryagarha AC of Munger have been given additional two hours of polling.

The timing has also been increased with an eye to increase voter turnout, which had dropped by 4.21% to 49.26% in the first phase polling in Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui on April 19 as compared to 53.47% in 2019.

The EC cited the rise in temperature as a probable factor affecting voter turnout.