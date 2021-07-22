Bihar education dept launches e-portal for pvt schools’ accreditation

State education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary inaugurated the E-Sambandhan portal on Thursday for facilitating the online accreditation process for private schools offering primary education in the state.

With the online portal, the entire process, including submission of applications, scheduling of on-ground inspections and disposal of each application for granting recognition to private schools will be done in a transparent manner, said officials of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary said, “The online portal would help private school operators in obtaining the necessary no-objection certificate (NOC) and recognition certificate, essential documents required by private schools to get affiliated to CBSE and CISCE boards, from the department. They can simply upload their documents on the portal for registration.”

“Besides, a database can be maintained regarding the number of students enrolled in private schools under Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009. It will help the department to keep records, like the total number of private schools in the state, how many students enrolled in private schools and how many schools are entitled to RTE funds”, he added.

Additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said, “Under the new system, private school management can visit the website edu-online.bihar.gov.in and apply for obtaining recognition of NOC. In case of any technical error, applicants can call on helpline number 7004070073 and 739000010.”

Middle and high schools likely to reopen in August

Middle and high schools in the state are likely to reopen in the second week of August if the Covid-19 situation remained stable, said Chaudhary.

He said that a final decision in this regard would be taken after the review meeting of the crisis management group.

“If the pandemic situation remains favourable, middle and high schools will be allowed to partially resume physical classes in the next phase of unlocking after August 6”, he said.

Bihar government allowed reopening of higher educational institutions including varsities, colleges and senior secondary schools with 50% strength from July 12.