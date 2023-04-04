Bihar excise team goes on a raid, gets beaten by villagers

ARA: A team of Bihar government’s excise department that attempted to conduct a raid in Bhojpur district’s Rajdeo Nagar on Monday was beaten by residents, police said. The raid was conducted based on a tip about the supply of liquor, an offence under the state’s Prohibition policy that outlaws its possession, sale and consumption.

Police said the villagers threw stones at the six-member excise team led by inspector Alok Kumar Saigal, forcing them to charge at the mob with their lathis to disperse the crowd.

After the clash that also led to injuries on both sides, the villagers blocked the Ara-Arwal road to seek action against the excise team. The villagers alleged that the excise team tried to arrest a man who had come home for a ritual related to the death of a family member and that the excise team also assaulted women.

Bhojpur superintendent of police Pramod Kunar said that the Sahar police station personnel safely evacuated the excise team members as soon as the police station chief received information about the incident. “Action will be taken against all who would be found guilty after lodging the FIR,” Kumar said.

Police said the excise team was treated at the community health centre at Sahar. Five villagers including two women were also treated at a private clinic.