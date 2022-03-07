Bihar: Father allegedly kills daughter for refusing to marry man of his choice

PATNA: A father, along with his two brothers, allegedly slit the throat of his 19-year-old daughter in a fit of rage after she refused to marry the boy of his choice and dumped her body at an agricultural field at Kotwa village of Gopalganj’s Town police station late on Sunday, police said.

The victim’s body was recovered on Monday, they added.

“Kiran’s father Indradeo Ram and his brothers were not in favour of her marrying a youngster and they hacked her to death and dumped the body in a field,” Sadar SDPO, Sanjiv Kumar, told HT, adding that this does not look like a case of hate-killing but more a crime committed in a fit of rage.

Indradeo Ram, along with his two brothers, entered his daughter Kiran’s room in an inebriated state late on Sunday when she was sleeping and attacked her, he said.

After receiving information that the body of a woman was lying in an agricultural field, a police team reached the spot and made efforts to ascertain the identity of the deceased. After a thorough investigation, police found that the father, along with his brothers, killed the girl, who refused to marry a boy of his choice.

Sadar SDPO Sanjiv Kumar told HT that the girl’s mother Kalawati Devi alleged that her husband Indradeo Ram had fixed their daughter’s marriage with one Nati Sharma but her daughter disliked him. She wanted to marry another boy, with whom she was supposedly in love.

Kalawati, while talking to media persons, alleged that her husband, a habitual drinker, and her daughter were opposed to each other’s choice. Indradeo warned his daughter several times against their relationship and threatened her of dire consequences.

Police are probing the matter from all angles and waiting to receive an FIR from Kalawati.

