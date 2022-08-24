Bihar floor test LIVE: CBI raids RJD leaders as Nitish Kumar faces a trust vote
- Bihar floor test LIVE: The Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance has the support of 164 members in the assembly.
Bihar floor test LIVE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha today.
The Janata Dal United (JDU) leader had stepped down as Bihar CM after exiting from the BJP-led NDA alliance and joined hands with the RJD .
He was sworn in as the chief minister for a record eighth time after the JDU teamed up with the RJD and Congress to form the government.
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 10:41 AM
'Bihar is land of democracy…doesn't matter if you send dozen agencies,' says JDU MLC on CBI raids
"The central government has used CBI and ED as government instruments. Today, the state government is about to prove its majority and you (BJP) sent CBI and ED for 'Shakti Parikshan'. Bihar is the land of democracy and does not matter if you send dozen agencies, there is no one to create pressure on Mahagathbandhan's MLAs," JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar said.
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 10:40 AM
1 RJD MLC, 3 MPs raided by CBI
The raids were conducted at the properties linked to RJD MLC Sunil Singh and three MPs Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmed and Subodh Roy.
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 10:37 AM
Opposition MLAs gather outside Bihar Assembly & demand resignation of Speaker VK Sinha
They say, "Conspiracy to scare us through raids won't work. It's a conspiracy to topple our Govt. Our proposal for No-Confidence Motion against Speaker should be considered & discussed."
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 10:37 AM
Ahead of Bihar floor test today, CBI raids RJD leaders
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday raided the residences of leaders of the Rashtriya Janta Dal reportedly in connection with the "land for jobs" scam.