Bihar funds civil services aspirants, but has no data on scheme impact

The Bihar government, which gives one-time financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to civil services aspirants from various categories who have cleared the preliminary examination conducted by Union Public Services Commission (UPSC), maintains no data on the number of beneficiaries who finally pass the final examination and make it to the merit list, according to a top official of the SC/ST welfare department, which coordinates the exercise.

Gautam Paswan, director of the SC/ST welfare department, said the department just gives the financial assistance to SC /ST candidates for preparing for the main exams of the civil services. “There is no system of keeping a track whether the beneficiaries qualified in the mains and interviews,” he said.

While the aspirants from scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories and other backward class (OBC) have been getting financial assistance since 2018-19, 20 general category women aspirants have been shortlisted this year for the assistance for the first time as part of Civil Sewa Protsahan Yojna under the Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Yojna announced by state government in August 2021.

Under the scheme, women who have cleared UPSC preliminary examinations and are preparing for the main examinations are given ₹1 lakh for coaching, special studies and guidance.

Since 2018-19, altogether 4,414 men and women from SC/ST category and 3, 215 from OBC category have availed of the financial assistance, as per data of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes welfare department.

“This time, we have started providing financial assistance to general category women also. It’s intended to support women to become administrators,” social welfare minister Madan Sahni said.

The Women Development Corporation (WDC), a part of the social welfare department which has been handling the Civil Sewa Protsahan Yojna, has received over two dozen applications for financial assistance, of which 20 have been shortlisted.

Ajay Shrivastava, project coordinator, WDC, said, “Women were encouraged to avail of this facility if they have cleared the UPSC preliminary exams. Money is being transferred to the accounts of the 20 beneficiaries.”

“There are certain guidelines. Those who are working somewhere and are earning money cannot be considered for this financial assistance, “ an official said, adding that the exclusion also applies to those who are getting scholarships from any other source.

A WDC official said the government has also announced to give financial assistance of ₹50,000 to those women who clear Bihar Public Service Commission preliminary examination and are preparing for main examinations and interviews. “Application in this category is yet to be received. In fact, after the notification issued by the government regarding this incentive in 2021, no BPSC exam result has been published,” he said.

